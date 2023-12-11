The Miami Dolphins will host the Tennessee Titans in one of two Week 14 Monday Night Football games. The Dolphins (9-3) entered the week tied with the Ravens for the best record in the AFC and holding the top spot in the AFC playoff bracket. Miami is on a three-game winning streak entering Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium. Meanwhile, the Titans (4-8) sit in last place in the AFC South standings. Only New England (2-10) has a worse record in the conference.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Miami is a 14-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Titans picks of your own, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks involving Tennessee.

Titans vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -14

Titans vs. Dolphins over/under: 46 points

Titans vs. Dolphins money line: Miami -920, Tennessee +608

MIA: WR Tyreek Hill leads the league in receiving yards (1,481)

TEN: RB Derrick Henry ranks second in rushing yards (841)

Why the Dolphins can cover

Tyreek Hill is having a historically great season for a receiver. The 5-foot-10 dynamo's 1,481 receiving yards are the most by any player through his team's first 12 games in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). He is coming off a five-reception, 157-receiving yard, two-touchdown performance last week against the Commanders.

Hill faces a Tennessee pass defense that has struggled this season. The Titans give up 230.8 passing yards per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. Last week, they surrendered 312 passing yards and two touchdowns to backup Indianapolis quarterback Gardner Minshew. See which team to back here.

Why the Titans can cover

Derrick Henry remains one of the league's top running backs. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound battering ram ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (841) behind only Christian McCaffrey (1,032). In last Sunday's game against the Colts, Henry ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition, Tennessee's defense has been excellent at stopping teams in the red zone this season. The Titans are holding opponents to touchdowns on just 37.2% of their trips into the red zone. That's the second lowest figure in the league behind only the Falcons (37.1%). See which team to pick here.

