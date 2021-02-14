Ryan Succop wasn't on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster in training camp, his football future in limbo. The veteran kicker earned an opportunity to stay in the NFL when the Buccaneers signed him a week before the start of the regular season, replacing 2019 fifth-round pick Matt Gay. All Succop did was keep the job all season and win the Super Bowl, becoming the first "Mr. Irrelevant" in NFL history to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"Mr. Irrelevant" is the title given to the last player taken in the NFL Draft. Of the current seven-round format of the NFL Draft (instituted in 1994), Succop and former New England Patriots linebacker Marty Moore were the only two "Mr. Irrelevant" selections to play in a Super Bowl (Moore played in Super Bowl XXXI in 1996, a 35-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers). Succop is the only player to win a Super Bowl who was taken with the last pick since 1976 -- the first year the title "Mr. Irrelevant" was used.

Succop owns the title of the best "Mr. Irrelevant" in history. Selected as the final pick in the 2009 draft, Succop has kicked for 12 seasons in the NFL with three teams (Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and Buccaneers). Succop has converted 83% of his field goal attempts in his career and 96.3% of his extra point attempts. He's made 93.1% of his extra point attempts (203 of 218) since the league moved the extra point attempt back in 2015.

Succop converted 28 of 31 field goal attempts this season (90.3%) and 52 of 57 extra point attempts (91.2%) last season with the Buccaneers. In the postseason, Succop was a perfect 9 for 9 on field goal attempts and 12 of 13 on extra point attempts (92.3%). In Super Bowl LV, Succop went 4 for 4 on extra point attempts and converted his only field goal attempt -- a 52-yard field goal that put Tampa Bay up 31-9 over Kansas City in the third quarter (which was the final score). Succop has never missed a field goal attempt in eight postseason games.

Here's a look at every "Mr. Irrelevant" since the term began in 1976:

2020: Tae Crowder, LB, New York Giants

2019: Caleb Wilson, TE, Arizona Cardinals

2018: Trey Quinn, WR, Washington Redskins

2017: Chad Kelly, QB, Denver Broncos

2016: Kalan Reed, CB, Tennessee Titans

2015: Gerald Christian, TE, Arizona Cardinals

2014: Lonnie Ballentine, S, Houston Texans

2013: Justice Cunningham, TE, Indianapolis Colts

2012: Chandler Harnish, QB, Indianapolis Colts

2011: Cheta Ozougwu, DE, Texans

2010: Tim Toone, WR, Detroit Lions

2009: Ryan Succop, K, Kansas City Chiefs

2008: David Vobora, OLB, St. Louis Rams

2007: Ramzee Robinson, CB, Lions

2006: Kevin McMahan, WR, Oakland Raiders

2005: Andy Stokes, TE, New England Patriots

2004: Andre Sommersell, LB, Oakland Raiders

2003: Ryan Hoag, WR, Oakland Raiders

2002: Ahmad Miller, DT, Houston Texans

2001: Tevita Ofahengaue, TE, Arizona Cardinals

2000: Michael Green, DB, Chicago Bears

1999: Jim Finn, RB, Chicago Bears

1998: Cam Quayle, TE, Baltimore Ravens

1997: Ronnie McAda, QB, Green Bay Packers

1996: Sam Manuel, LB, San Francisco 49ers

1995: Michael Reed, DB, Carolina Panthers

1994: Marty Moore, LB, New England Patriots

1993: Daron Alcorn, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1992: Matt Elliott, C, Washington Redskins

1991: Larry Wanke, QB, New York Giants

1990: Demetrius Davis, TE, Oakland Raiders

1989: Everett Ross, WR, Minnesota Vikings

1988: Jeff Beathard, WR, Los Angeles Rams

1987: Norman Jefferson, DB, Green Bay Packers

1986: Mike Travis, DB, Los Angeles Chargers

1985: Donald Chumley, DT, San Francisco 49ers

1984: Randy Essington, QB, Oakland Raiders

1983: John Tuggle, RB, New York Giants

1982: Tim Washington, DB, San Francisco 49ers

1981: Phil Nelson, TE, Oakland Raiders

1980: Tyrone McGriff, G, Pittsburgh Steelers

1979: Mike Almond, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

1978: Lee Washburn, G, Dallas Cowboys

1977: Jim Kelleher, RB, Minnesota Vikings

1976: Kelvin Kirk, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers