The Indianapolis Colts have received the news regarding Marlon Mack's leg injury. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting the MRI results for Mack revealed a torn Achilles and the Colts running back will be out for the season. Mack was carted off the field during the first half of the Colts season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mack rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Despite the team's selection of Jonathan Taylor with the 41st overall pick, Mack was still expected to receive the majority of the carries, at least during the early portions of the season. Taylor, a former standout at Wisconsin, finished with nine carries for 22 yards in the loss. Nyheim Hines led the Colts rushing attack with seven carries for 28 yards and a rushing touchdown -- Hines also had a receiving touchdown in the game.

The Colts should still be a run-heavy offense with Mack out. Indianapolis ran the ball 29.4 times per game in 2019, which was fourth most in the NFL, and the Colts called running plays 46.36% of the time, fifth most in the league. Hines led the running back group with 53% of the team's snaps while Taylor recorded 35%. Indianapolis ran the ball just 22 times and threw 47, as the 31.9% run-pass ratio was an unusual trend from previous years.