N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New York Giants (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)

Current records: N.Y. Giants 3-8-1; Chicago 8-3-1

What to Know

The Giants will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The Giants might not be the betting favorite but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

If the Giants were expecting to get some payback for the 13-34 defeat against Philadelphia the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was close but no cigar for the Giants as they fell 22-25 to Philadelphia last Sunday. Saquon Barkley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries.

As for Chicago, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were able to grind out a solid win over Detroit, winning 23-16. That result was just more of the same for Chicago, who also won the last time these teams played.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 8-3-1 while the Giants's loss dropped them down to 3-8-1. Last week Chicago relied heavily on Chase Daniel, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns. It will be up to the Giants's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.70

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, N.Y. Giants are 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 8-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

N.Y. Giants won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.