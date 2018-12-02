N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Giants vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
New York Giants (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)
Current records: N.Y. Giants 3-8-1; Chicago 8-3-1
What to Know
The Giants will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The Giants might not be the betting favorite but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
If the Giants were expecting to get some payback for the 13-34 defeat against Philadelphia the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was close but no cigar for the Giants as they fell 22-25 to Philadelphia last Sunday. Saquon Barkley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries.
As for Chicago, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were able to grind out a solid win over Detroit, winning 23-16. That result was just more of the same for Chicago, who also won the last time these teams played.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 8-3-1 while the Giants's loss dropped them down to 3-8-1. Last week Chicago relied heavily on Chase Daniel, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns. It will be up to the Giants's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.70
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Giants.
This season, N.Y. Giants are 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 8-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4 point favorite.
Series History
N.Y. Giants won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - New York Giants 22 vs. Chicago Bears 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 13 NFL picks: Eagles edge Redskins
The playoff picture is starting to take shape
-
NFL Playoff Projection favors Cowboys
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
NFL Rookie Rankings: ROY front-runners
Ranking the league's top first-year players after three quarters of the 2018 season
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Tips: Chiefs or Rams, who to trust?
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 13 slate