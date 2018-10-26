Ndamukong Suh, who stepped on Aaron Rodgers' leg when they last met: 'I don't know if he likes me'

The last time Ndamukong Suh was on the same field as Aaron Rodgers, the 313-pound defensive tackle was seen stepping on the quarterback's leg. Intentional or not, the league suspended Suh one game for his actions though it was overturned on appeal. On Sunday, the two players will share the field for the first time since the December 2014 incident.

At the time, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Merton Hanks explained to Suh in a letter that the league wasn't buying the excuse that Suh didn't realize he had stepped on Rodgers because his feet were numb.

"You did not respond in the manner of someone who had lost his balance and accidentally contacted another player who was lying on the ground," Hanks wrote at the time. "This illegal contact, specifically the second step and push off with your left foot, clearly could have been avoided."

It was the second time Suh had been suspended; in 2011 he served a two-game ban for stomping on the arm of Packers center Evan Dietrich-Smith. In 2012, Suh's foot ended up in Texans quarterback Matt Schaub's crotch and he was fined $30,000.

Suh played for the Lions from 2010-14 before moving to the Dolphins for the next three seasons. He signed with the Rams in March and has become an integral part of the NFL's best team. In July 2016, a season after Suh left the NFC North, Rodgers told Bill Simmons that Suh was one of the league's most terrifying players.

On Thursday, Suh, who last ran afoul of the rules in 2017 when he tried to choke Ravens quarterback Ryan Malett, was asked if Rodgers ever responds when he hits the Packers quarterback.

Rodgers, he said, via the Los Angeles Times, "usually doesn't talk" to him, adding: "I don't know if he likes me. But I don't really need a response. My response is when he's getting up from the ground. That's all I'm excited for. Or giving him a nice [loss] which I've done plenty of times in the past. That's' the ultimate goal when going against an elite quarterback like that."

The Packers opened as nine-point underdogs against the Rams. Only one of the eight CBS Sports experts has Los Angeles covering, while only one expert thinks Green Bay will pull out the road win.