New York Jets reportedly eyeing Jim Harbaugh, could offer Michigan coach $7 million per year
New York wants to try and land one of the biggest fish in the coaching game
The Jets are likely to have a coaching vacancy this offseason, with Todd Bowles expected to be fired when the 2018 season wraps up. There's a clear-cut emphasis on building around Sam Darnold, and a defensive-minded coach with a below .500 record just isn't going to survive a four- or five-win season.
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Jets are contemplating making a monster splash, or at least trying to anyway. New York, Florio reports, "is planning to make a run at Harbaugh after the season ends."
And in doing so, the Jets want to try and make him an offer he "can't refuse," throwing something in the range of $7 million a year to lure him away from Michigan.
Harbaugh's name always comes up in coaching rumors because of the success he had with the 49ers before leaving to coach his alma mater. Harbaugh joined San Francisco after building up the Stanford program and took the Niners to the NFC Championship Game in his first season. He came within a single play of beating his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Ravens in the Super Bowl.
It's been a while, though: Harbaugh's quarterback in that game was Colin Kaepernick, who isn't even on an NFL team anymore as he continues to battle the league in a collusion case.
Things fell apart in the end for Harbaugh in San Francisco, as the fiery coach battled with then-GM Trent Baalke. It got ugly and Harbaugh bounced, getting a massive contract from the Wolverines to come and coach in the place where he played college football. He's had a lot of success there, but has not yet beaten Ohio State and this year got throttled by Urban Meyer en route to losing in the last week of the season.
A Harbaugh departure from Michigan would be a shock. Tweet about Harbaugh leaving and Michigan fans will call you a fraud, saying their coach is staying in Ann Arbor for life.
That's all well and good, but here's a little dose of reality: Harbaugh has never coached anywhere for more than five years. He was at Stanford for four years, he was with the 49ers for four years and he's now been at Michigan for four years. He shouldn't have any reason to be unhappy in Ann Arbor, but there was buzz about his situation coming into the season because he hadn't beaten his biggest rivals on a regular basis. Meyer is gone at Ohio State, but Harbaugh missed a pretty good shot at the playoffs.
He could absolutely look at the Jets job, with Darnold under center and a Jon Gruden-like deal that will pay him $7 million annually, and decide it's time to try and make another run at winning a Super Bowl.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft order: Jaguars fall with win
Here's how all the Week 16 results affect the order for the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Colts-Titans flexed to SNF in Week 17
The NFL has announced the entire schedule for Week 17
-
Week 16 Grades: Eagles get 'A', Fins 'F'
Here are the Week 16 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Playoff Picture: Eagles win, still alive
Everything you need to know about the NFL playoff hunt with the Week 16 results rolling in
-
Updates: Smith-Schuster fumbles game
All of the best highlights from Week 16 are right here
-
Chiefs vs Seahawks odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. Chiefs game 10,000 ti...