The NFL has officially gone international. In the wake of increased commitment to games abroad, with all 32 teams set to play at least one international game over the next eight seasons, the league announced Wednesday an expansive Home Marketing Areas (HMA) initiative that grants teams specific international territories in which they can host events and further their franchise.

The program includes a five-year term for participating teams -- of which there are 18, as part of the initial agreement. The HMA officially gives those teams the right to "pursue activities" consistent with their domestic endeavors. That includes in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events, youth football activities, merchandise sales and marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment venues in the market.

The following international territories have been "awarded" to the corresponding NFL teams:

Territory NFL teams Australia Rams Brazil Dolphins Canada Seahawks, Vikings China Rams Germany Buccaneers, Chiefs, Panthers, Patriots Mexico Broncos, Cardinals, Chiefs, Cowboys, 49ers, Raiders, Rams, Steelers, Texans Spain Bears, Dolphins United Kingdom Bears, Dolphins, 49ers, Jaguars, Jets, Vikings

"NFL fandom begins with our clubs," NFL executive Christopher Halpin said in a league statement. "This important initiative enables NFL teams to develop meaningful, direct relationships with NFL fans abroad, driving fan growth and avidity globally. We were very pleased with the number, creativity and level of commitment of club proposals across the board in this initial application period and look forward to teams launching their efforts early next year."

Participating NFL teams are permitted to begin utilizing their awarded market(s) on Jan. 1. Other teams will be permitted to propose future international HMA partnerships each spring.