The NFL will have a Saturday tripleheader for the second consecutive year, a perfect present on the day after Christmas for football fans. On Saturday, Dec. 26 the calendar will be stacked with three football games throughout the afternoon and evening, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET. San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals follow at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the nightcap of Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET.

All three games have potential playoff implications, as the Buccaneers are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC while the Cardinals are the No. 7 seed. The Dolphins are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC with the Raiders the No. 9 seed, one game behind Miami.

Two of the three games will be on NFL Network while the other will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime and Twitch. NFL Network will broadcast Buccaneers-Lions and Dolphins-Raiders, while Amazon Prime has 49ers-Cardinals. Even though 49ers-Cardinals will be streamed exclusively, the game will be aired on local broadcast stations in San Francisco (KNTV) and Phoenix (KSAZ) in their respective markets.

All three games will be on Amazon Prime on Twitch, but will also be available across devices through NFL digital media, and Yahoo! Sports and other available apps through Verizon Media.

The NFL had an option to flex up to three games for Saturday in Week 16, with five games having a "to be determined" date. The two games that weren't selected for Saturday, Dec. 26 were Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns at New York Jets. Those games will be played on Sunday, Dec. 27 with the times and networks to be announced.

On the Christmas week slate of games, the NFL will have a game on Christmas Day: Minnesota Vikings will play the New Orleans Saints at 4:30 p.m ET on Dec. 25 on Fox and NFL Network. The league will have games on four consecutive days as the Buffalo Bills will play the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 28.

Here's the Saturday schedule for Week 16: