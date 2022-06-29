With training camp right around the corner and the NFL schedule having been finalized for weeks now, the betting market for NFL win totals and other props has settled a bit. Win totals continue to be a popular bet, and it's fascinating to see where the big money goes and the trends that materialize. One such trend centers around the Chicago Bears.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Bears Under 6.5 wins prop has received the most money among any NFL team's Under prop. With Chicago's win total, 95% of the total dollars wagered are on the Under. Shockingly, seven of the 12 largest Under bets placed at Caesars are on the Bears! Chicago's Under has attracted 67 percent more money than the next-closest Under, which is the Atlanta Falcons Under 5.

How far will Chicago go this season? Conference Winner Odds +6000 Probability 1.6% Bet $20 to win

$1220 Division Winner Odds +1000 Probability 9.1% Bet $20 to win

$220

This is interesting, as the Bears have been assigned the T-24th toughest schedule in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers are expected to potentially take a small step backwards with the loss of Davante Adams, the Minnesota Vikings -- like the Bears -- are working with a first-year had coach, and then the Detroit Lions are the Detroit Lions. That team plays hard for Dan Campbell, but it isn't exactly expected to rack up wins in 2022. Still, the Bears have received triple the Under money as the rest of the NFC North teams combined.

Matt Eberflus is a head coach that will ensure the Bears' identity remains on defense, but the questions on offense are likely why bettors are so down on this team entering 2022. Justin Fields is an intriguing young quarterback, but it doesn't help that Chicago is attempting to replace Allen Robinson with Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle -- unless Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe or Velus Jones Jr. surprises some people.

Bears O/U 6.5 wins initially opened with the Over favored at -140 and the Under +120, but the amount of money that came in flipped the juice, with the Under now -140 and the Over +120. The 6.5 line remains the same, however.

The Bears went 6-11 last year. Bettors clearly are not expecting any kind of improvement in 2022.