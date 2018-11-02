NFL cheerleader takes a knee during national anthem before Raiders-49ers game

A cheerleader for the 49ers took a knee during the national anthem on Thursday prior to San Francisco's 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Multiple people at Levi's Stadium, including NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo, noticed that the cheerleader was kneeling as the anthem was playing.

Based on multiple other photos from the stadium, it appears that only one cheerleader made the decision to kneel.

One of the Niners cheerleaders is taking a knee. pic.twitter.com/DW5SJqh9zj — 2004 never happened (@GatorLenny) November 2, 2018

Although it's not 100 percent clear yet if the cheerleader did this to support Colin Kaepernick, it's definitely notable that she took a knee at Levi's Stadium. When Kaepernick originally started protesting racial injustice and police brutality back in 2016, he was playing for the 49ers. It's not clear if the cheerleader who kneeled was a member of the squad in 2016.

With her actions on Thursday, the unidentified cheerleader has become the first NFL cheerleader to take a knee during the national anthem. Back in October 2017 Elle Magazine wrote an extensive article on why NFL cheerleaders don't protest, and basically, most were afraid that they would lose their job because of how "replaceable they are."

Although this is the first time an NFL cheerleader has taken a knee, it's not the first time that a cheerleader has done it. At least six cheerleaders at the college level have taken a knee over the past two years. Five of those cheerleaders at Kennesaw State University knelt during the anthem last year. Before that, a dancer at Georgia Tech also took a knee.

Proudest & scariest moment as a yellow-jacket happened at the same time. Thank you @Kaepernick7 for inspiring to #TakeAKnee to take a stand pic.twitter.com/iJVqHEpWx0 — Issa Rai 🔺🐘 (@freeSPIRIT_5678) September 24, 2017

Four of the five cheerleaders who protested at KSU didn't make the squad the following year.