An interesting development surfaced this week concerning the lawsuit former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell. Gruden alleges that the NFL and its commissioner created "a malicious and orchestrated campaign" to leak inappropriate emails sent by him between 2010 and 2018 -- before his time as Raiders head coach -- which ultimately led to his resignation. According to a new filing made by the league, however, Gruden sent inappropriate emails "consistently" during his time with the Raiders as well.

According to a filing made last week to a Nevada court, per The Washington Post, Gruden sent derogatory emails after signing on the dotted line with the Raiders in 2018.

"Gruden even claims in his Proposed Order that it is 'undisputed that all of Gruden's conduct referenced by the NFL Parties occurred prior to the signing of the Agreement and while Gruden was not an employee of the Raiders or the NFL,'" the league's attorneys wrote. "Gruden's claim (and purported finding of fact) on the timing of his emails is, in reality, very much disputed by the NFL Parties and in fact false. Discovery — necessary to make any finding of fact on this issue — will show that Gruden continued to send the same kinds of derogatory emails consistently following his start date with the Raiders."

Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, responded to this development in a statement:

"The NFL did not make these unsubstantiated arguments in the motions they already lost and will not be able to make them if they appeal," Hosmer-Henner said, via The Post. "In fact, their own attorney conceded during the hearing that the emails were sent before Jon Gruden signed with the Raiders. The NFL has tried to avoid discovery from the start, not Jon Gruden. This is just another attempt by the NFL and Commissioner Goodell to save face by attacking Jon Gruden while still not owning up the truth of their actions. Jon isn't going to try to hide from his deposition, is the Commissioner?"

The NFL denies that they were behind the leaked emails. Back in May, the league filed to dismiss the lawsuit and force the issue into arbitration. Judge Nancy Allf denied this -- marking a win for Gruden.