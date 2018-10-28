NFL considering idea of 'London Season Ticket' featuring multiple Jaguars games

While commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL league office continue their push to eventually expand the game into London, there are multiple options being considered beyond merely moving an existing franchise there.

As the Jaguars and Eagles meet today, in the wake of Jacksonville owner Shad Khan pulling out of a proposed deal to purchase Wembley Stadium in London, there is a growing sentiment for an expanded NFL platform there. League sources said one of the concepts gaining growing traction among league office execs and NFL owners is the idea of a "London season ticket" that would work much like a normal season ticket would in the U.S., with eight regular-season games, only with a few quirks.

The purchaser would get a full slate of regular-season games but it would feature, for the most part, an array of different teams, with the Jaguars the one exception. Jacksonville would pay two games in London at the onset, with the rest being comprised of other NFL teams. The number of Jaguars games could conceivably be increased over time to a point where it perhaps reached four in the U.S. and four in London.

While there is no timeframe being kicked around for an expansion of the number of games the Jags would play in London, the idea of playing a full slate of games there is something seen as conceivable by the time the NFL and NFLPA hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement. There is always the possibility that an existing team does end up relocating to London for the regular season, with training camps based in the States, but there could be intermediate steps involved before that include the establishment of a full season ticket base under this concept.

