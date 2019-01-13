NFL DFS for Divisional Round Sunday: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get one more shot at a nice payout on Sunday as the New England Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints host the Philadelphia Eagles to conclude the divisional round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs. With totals of 47.5 and 51.5, respectively, the expectation is that there will be high scoring in both games and that should expand your options as you fill out your NFL DFS lineups. And there will be millions of dollars on the line for Sunday NFL DFS contests alone on FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you lock in your Sunday NFL DFS rosters, be sure to check out the NFL DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For Sunday action in the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is banking on Eagles running back Darren Sproles at $5,400 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.

After missing most of the season with a hamstring injury, Sproles returned to the lineup down the stretch and has seen his role in the offense expand in recent weeks. Sproles received 14 touches in his first three games back from the injury, but has had 36 touches now in his last three games.

With it becoming clear that the Eagles value his playmaking ability and playoff experience down the stretch, you can expect him to receive a solid share of the touches again on Sunday against the Saints. And even if the Saints make finding room to run difficult, Sproles' DFS value is insulated by the impact that he'll have a big part in the passing game. Get him in your NFL DFS lineups and expect the volume of touches he receives to give you a chance at a massive return.

McClure's divisional round NFL DFS strategy for Sunday also includes targeting Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams at $4,900 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.

Williams is somewhat of a boom-or-bust selection because his role in the Los Angeles offense has been inconsistent this season. For example, he was targeted 12 times in Week 15 of the regular season, but only nine total times in the three games since that point. But he's worth his extremely low price against New England because of his upside.

He's a big-play threat, and he's proven that with massive games this season such as his 4-118-1 line against the Titans and 3-118-2 performance against the Browns. The Patriots were 22nd in the league in passing defense this year, and Bill Belichick is known for stopping opponents' top threats, which would be Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen for the Chargers. Look for Williams to capitalize on that, making him a top NFL DFS pick that needs to be in lineups this weekend.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the divisional round on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for the divisional round on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the divisional round on Sunday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.