Cincinnati's season appeared to be lost when star quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a wrist injury, but backup quarterback Jake Browning was one of the best NFL DFS picks last week. He completed 32 of 37 passes for a league-best 354 yards and a touchdown in a win over Jacksonville. Browning has now completed 59 of 78 passes for 649 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Burrow's replacement. He will face an Indianapolis defense that is No. 26 in the NFL, allowing 355.3 yards per game.

Identifying a valuable backup at a cheap price is one of the best ways to exploit the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Should you include Browning in your Week 14 NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 14 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Week 14 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Colts running back Zack Moss ($5,900 on DraftKings, $6,800 on FanDuel). There aren't many NFL DFS matchups as ideal as Moss' on Sunday, as Cincinnati ranks dead last in the league in yards allowed per game (388.2). The Bengals are giving up 133.9 rushing yards per game, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL.

Colts starting running back Jonathan Taylor will be out again this week due to a thumb injury, so Moss will have another heavy workload. He has rushed for at least 50 yards in eight games this season, going over the 100-yard mark twice. Moss is going to be the focal point of the offense and his matchup with the Bengals makes him one of Gibbs' favorite picks.

Gibbs is also excited to roster Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore ($6,500 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel) who has significantly improved splits when playing with Justin Fields at QB. The Bears were without their starting quarterback for a month, but he has started the last two games. Moore has benefited significantly from Fields' return, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown at Detroit before hauling in 11 receptions for 114 yards at Minnesota.

The 26-year-old has now gone over the 1,000-yard mark this season, catching 70 passes and scoring six times. He had one of his best outings in the first meeting with the Lions, scoring one of his six touchdowns in that contest. Detroit's defense has been shaky of late, allowing a combined seven passing touchdowns to Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 14

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 14? And which underpriced wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.