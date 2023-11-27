The Week 12 NFL schedule included games on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and now it will wrap up with a rivalry matchup on Monday Night Football as the Chicago Bears visit the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago is 3-8, but looked dominant for about 55 minutes before a late-game collapse against the Lions last week. Minnesota, meanwhile, is back in the NFL playoff picture at 6-5. Joshua Dobbs and Justin Fields are both exciting playmakers at quarterback and NFL daily Fantasy players are likely to have exposure to both in NFL DFS stacks.

However, putting two quarterbacks into your NFL DFS lineups during a single-game slate can be costly, so it would require significant sacrifices elsewhere. Who are some of the value plays available in the NFL DFS player pool for Vikings vs. Bears, and which of the other stars should you be rostering?

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. In 21 games since joining the Vikings via a trade with the Lions last season, the fifth-year tight end has been targeted a staggering 188 times and has recorded 135 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.

His 66.9 yards per game this season are a career-high and he hasn't seemed fazed by the transition from Kirk Cousins, to Jaren Hall to Dobbs at quarterback. In the last three weeks, Hockenson has 22 catches for 258 yards and a score and now he'll take on a Bears defense that ranks 26th in the NFL in pass defense.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore, who had seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown last week in Fields' return and is averaging 15.1 yards per reception this season. Moore was an essential part of the return when Chicago traded the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina this offseason and he immediately established himself as the top receiving option for quarterback Justin Fields.

He's been targeted 80 times this season and has 59 receptions for 889 yards and six touchdowns through 11 games. He's on track for his fourth 1,000-yard season in the last five years and he's only one touchdown shy of tying his career-high. He ranks eighth in the NFL in air yards share (40.8%) and third in yards after catch (368), and he should be in for another big night against a Minnesota pass defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Vikings

