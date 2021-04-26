The Philadelphia Eagles apparently aren't even close to being content with their first-round pick in this year's NFL draft, as general manager Howie Roseman is already plotting his next move. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Eagles "have made a lot of phone calls" trying to trade back into the top 10 of the draft -- less than a month after moving down from No. 6 to No. 12.

Pelissero did point out that it's Roseman's nature to do his due diligence in calling "everybody, every year, with every pick." Roseman has been one of the most active movers with trades involving draft picks, trading 34 times as head of the Eagles' front office since taking over in 2010 (not counting 2015 when Chip Kelly was head of the Eagles' personnel department). The Eagles have already made a trade with this year's draft, deciding to move their top-10 pick (No. 6 overall) to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 12 overall pick, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick -- moving back six spots and out of the top 10.

Philadelphia moving back into the top 10 wouldn't be a surprise, especially if the Eagles are going after one of the top receivers on the draft board. The Detroit Lions (No. 7) are a candidate to move down while the Carolina Panthers (No. 8) are an unknown and the Denver Broncos (No. 9) may have to move up in order to draft one of the five quarterbacks expected to go into the top 10. The Eagles could be looking at the best available players that aren't quarterbacks (Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons, Patrick Surtain, Jaylen Waddle) or have a certain quarterback in mind if he falls past the top six (the 49ers are reportedly deciding between Mac Jones and Trey Lance at No. 3, opening up the draft board).

"We talk about those things -- when we're having the conversations we're saying, 'Hey, if you want to move up, what are you thinking, if you want to move back.' We made a trade already where we moved back and had that done," Roseman said on a conference call last week. "That's what we're trying to do now in the week leading up to the draft is have those conversations, and if someone is saying, 'Hey, it would take this for you to move up' or someone is saying, 'I'd only trade this for you to move back,' we can cross those guys off the list a little bit and understand they're probably not serious bidders."

Philadelphia has some capital to move into the top 10, with two third-round picks at No. 70 and No. 84 to start. If the Eagles don't have to part ways with one of their two guaranteed first-round picks in 2022 (theirs and the one acquired form the Dolphins), any deal moving up into the top ten will be a success -- since Roseman essentially moved down a minimum of one spot and acquired a future first-round pick in the process.