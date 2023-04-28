The NFL Draft is filled with future stars of the league and Day 2 of the event will have former and current stars as well. For Round 2 and Round 3, some familiar faces will be announcing the picks.

The two current players that will grace the stage are Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead.

St. Brown was drafted in 2021 in the fourth round with the No. 112 pick. Since then, he's recorded 196 receptions for 2,073 yards with 11 receiving touchdowns. He also has 156 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Armstead was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round with pick No. 75 and joined the Dolphins in 2022. The 31-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler.

There will also be former players heading to the podium. Here is a full list of the players scheduled to announce selections: