The NFL Draft is filled with future stars of the league and Day 2 of the event will have former and current stars as well. For Round 2 and Round 3, some familiar faces will be announcing the picks.
The two current players that will grace the stage are Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead.
St. Brown was drafted in 2021 in the fourth round with the No. 112 pick. Since then, he's recorded 196 receptions for 2,073 yards with 11 receiving touchdowns. He also has 156 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Armstead was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round with pick No. 75 and joined the Dolphins in 2022. The 31-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler.
There will also be former players heading to the podium. Here is a full list of the players scheduled to announce selections:
- Arizona Cardinals: Hall of Fame CB/S Aeneas Williams
- Atlanta Falcons: DE John Abraham
- Baltimore Ravens: WR Torrey Smith
- Buffalo Bills: RB Fred Jackson
- Carolina Panthers: RB Jonathan Stewart
- Chicago Bears: PR/KR Devin Hester
- Cincinnati Bengals: WR A.J. Green
- Cleveland Browns: CB Hanford Dixon
- Dallas Cowboys: Hall of Fame WR Drew Pearson
- Denver Broncos: Hall of Fame OLB DeMarcus Ware
- Detroit Lions: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Green Bay Packers: SS Leroy Butler
- Houston Texans: LB Brian Cushing
- Indianapolis Colts: OT Tarik Glenn
- Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Fred Taylor
- Kansas City Chiefs: OG Ed Budde and OG Brad Budde
- Las Vegas Raiders: TE Raymond Chester
- Los Angeles Chargers: C Nick Hardwick
- Los Angeles Rams: WR Torry Holt
- Miami Dolphins: T Terron Armstead
- Minnesota Vikings: RB Robert Smith
- New England Patriots: OT Sebastian Vollmer
- New Orleans Saints: S Roman Harper
- New York Giants: PK Lawrence Tynes
- New York Jets: OT D'Brickashaw Ferguson
- Philadelphia Eagles: DE/OLB Trent Cole
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Hall of Fame G Alan Faneca
- San Francisco 49ers: OT Joe Staley
- Seattle Seahawks: LB K.J. Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Dexter Jackson
- Tennessee Titans: CB Jason McCourty
- Washington Commanders: LB London Fletcher