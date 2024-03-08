The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and we now have a full view of every pick that will be made later this spring. On Friday, the league announced its compensatory picks for this year's draft, which includes 34 total selections spread across 14 teams.

For those a bit unfamiliar with the process, compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lose key free agents during the prior offseason. As the NFL notes, compensatory free agents are "determined by a formula based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors." If a team loses more key free agents than it gains, that mismatch will be factored into a formula by the league, and they'll be eligible to receive draft compensation spanning as high as the end of the third round and as low as the end of the seventh.

On top of the compensatory picks awarded to teams for free agent losses, the NFL has also awarded picks to teams that previously employed a minority employee who has since been hired by another club as its head coach or primary football executive to further "promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce."

Here's a look at each compensatory pick for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Rams and 49ers received a league-high five additional draft picks. The Rams' 98th pick and the 49ers' 99th pick fall into the "special compensatory selection" category after both teams lost assistant coaches this offseason.

San Francisco is the only team that received multiple compensatory picks in the third and fourth round. The Eagles, who lost a slew of free agents last offseason, were given four additional picks. The Jets led all AFC teams with three additional draft picks.

