All eyes are on Jayden Daniels as the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is set to go through his Pro Day at LSU on Wednesday. While he'll garner attention when he steps onto the field, he's also primed to receive plenty of attention once he steps off it. Following his Pro Day, Daniels is set to immediately meet with several NFL teams, per NFL Media. Those teams are the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Daniels has been a captivating prospect throughout this draft cycle, especially after the quarterback enjoyed a stellar year for the Tigers last season that led to him winning the Heisman. While USC's Caleb Williams has been earmarked to be the No. 1 overall pick throughout the pre-draft process, Daniels has been a popular name to come off the board just after him at No. 2 overall, which is currently owned by Washington. In our six NFL Draft experts' most recent mock drafts, Daniels has been the second overall pick in all but one of them. Daniels is currently CBS Sports' No. 6 ranked prospect overall in this class and the No. 3 quarterback, looking up to Williams and UNC's Drake Maye.

While Daniels' exact landing spot won't be cleared up until Day 1 of the draft, it's widely assumed he'll be a top-five selection and this collection of teams that are set to meet with him reflect that. After Washington at No. 2, the Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick and the Giants are at No. 6, while the Vikings (No. 11), Broncos (No. 12), and Raiders (No.13) are all just outside the top-10. Minnesota will be a particularly interesting team to monitor, particularly after they acquired the No. 23 overall pick in a trade with the Texans in a move that is viewed as a possible gear-up -- combined with No. 11 overall -- to vault even higher up the board in hopes of landing a QB.

This latest report does note that Daniels has yet to meet with teams, so his off-the-field personality will be making a first impression on these teams once they meet after his Pro Day.

As for who could be a logical fit for Daniels, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell listed Washington and New England among the five plausible destinations for the LSU star.