The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and like most years, quarterbacks are the topic of conversation. Three quarterback-needy teams kick off the action on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and there are other quarterback-needy teams interested in trading up for their new signal-caller. How many quarterbacks could go on Thursday night? Some mock drafts indicate six quarterbacks could hear their names called, which would match a draft record.

The record for most quarterbacks selected in the first round is six, which last happened in 1983. That loaded class included John Elway, Todd Blackledge, Jim Kelly, Tony Eason, Ken O'Brien and Dan Marino being selected in the first 28 picks.

In regards to this class, Caleb Williams is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, and then Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye in some order No. 2 and No. 3 to the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has seen his stock soar throughout the pre-draft process, and he could end up being a top five pick. There are the first four quarterbacks off the board, hypothetically. Then it gets interesting with Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix.

If you trust Vegas, sportsbooks have at least five quarterbacks going in the first round. Caesars Sportsbook has set the Over/Under for quarterbacks selected on Thursday night at 4.5, with the Over heavily juiced at -275. Penix's Over/Under draft position is set at 32.5, with the Under juice at -250. In other words, Caesars sees Penix being selected in the first 32 picks. Nix's Over/Under interestingly enough is set at 26.5, with the Over heavily juiced at -380.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported that the Las Vegas Raiders really like Penix, and could select him at No. 13 overall. As for Nix, Pro Football Talk reported that, "based on discussions with multiple sources with knowledge of the manner in which the first round is likely to unfold," Nix is the quarterback that could fall out of the first round.

One reason to select a quarterback in the first round is that you get the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. But ultimately it comes down to your faith in the prospect and where he is on your respective draft board. It's very possible we could see a quarterback record matched on Thursday night.