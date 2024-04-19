The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and one of the biggest questions we are wondering is how many quarterbacks will go in the first round, and in what order they will be selected. USC's Caleb Williams is the probable No. 1 overall pick, but what happens after that is anyone's guess.

Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are the favorites to go No. 2 and No. 3 overall in some order, and then comes the question of J.J. McCarthy -- whose stock appears to be soaring. The Minnesota Vikings have an extra 2024 first-round pick to offer in potential trade talks, but the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos could be eyeing quarterbacks as well. Could they stick and pick in the middle of the first round, trade up or even trade down and select a quarterback? According to a new report, the Raiders may have zeroed in on their guy.

ESPN's Matt Miller wrote this week that he's heard the Raiders really like Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and could select him with their first pick at No. 13 overall. This is actually something CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson predicted earlier this month, mocking Penix to Vegas at No. 13.

Penix is an interesting prospect who put together two strong campaigns after suffering season-ending injuries four straight years from 2018-21 during his time at Indiana. After transferring to Washington, Penix recorded two straight 4,600+ yard campaigns, and was even the 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Penix led the FBS in passing yards last season with 4,903, becoming the first Washington quarterback to accomplish the feat. He also became the first player since Patrick Mahomes to register multiple seasons of 4,500+ passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. Penix has a big arm, and led the FBS in completions (60) and passing touchdowns (26) of 25+ air yards over the past two years. His 37 completions of 25+ air yards in 2023 were the most by any quarterback in the FBS over the past five seasons.

At quarterback, the Raiders currently have Aidan O'Connell, who Vegas selected in the fourth round last year, and they also signed Gardner Minshew, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts. He made the Pro Bowl last year after going 7-6 in the place of Anthony Richardson, while completing 62.2% of his passes for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, the Raiders appear to still be in the market for a quarterback.