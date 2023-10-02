The NFL has flexed the Week 6 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead of a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the game has been flexed to 4:25 p.m.

Both teams' surprising starts undoubtedly led to this matchup being flexed. Tampa Bay is 3-1 and currently in first place in the NFC South division. Detroit is also 3-1 through four games and currently resides in first place in the NFC North division.

The Buccaneers' fast start can largely be attributed to their defense that is currently seventh in the NFL in points allowed. Tampa Bay has also received steady quarterback play from Baker Mayfield, who has completed nearly 70% of his passes with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Detroit currently boasts the NFL's eighth-ranked scoring offense after the unit put up 34 points in last Thursday night's win in Green Bay. Like the Buccaneers, the Lions are receiving solid play from their quarterback and former first-round pick Jared Goff, who like Mayfield has completed nearly 70% of his passes with more touchdown passes (six) than interceptions (three).

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 69.5 YDs 1029 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 7.85 View Profile

Tampa Bay is currently entering its bye week, while the Lions will host the currently winless Carolina Panthers this Sunday. The Buccaneers are hoping to have perennial 1,000-yard receiver Mike Evans back for Week 6 after he tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's win over the Saints.