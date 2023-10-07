Several intriguing NFL matchups will take the spotlight during the Week 5 schedule. One of the headliners is Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers hosting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs in the Week 5 NFL odds according to the SportsLine consensus. Dallas is 4-1 in its last five games against San Francisco on the road, but should you include the Cowboys in your Week 5 NFL office pool picks?

Elsewhere on Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will visit Joshua Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals. Will Burrow lead his team to victory on the road, or will the Cardinals pull off the upset in Week 5, upending plenty of NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 5 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 5 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Head to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 5 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions from the model: The Detroit Lions (-9.5) comfortably beat the Carolina Panthers at home. The Lions feature one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL, giving up just 280.5 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league. Detroit's defense is led by Aidan Hutchinson, who's already recorded 3.5 sacks. In addition to a disruptive defense, the Lions feature an offense that's averaging 386.3 yards per game.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have struggled to win on the road. In fact, Carolina is 2-12 in its last 14 road games and is averaging just 16.8 points per game this season. SportsLine's model expects Detroit's defense to hold Carolina to 18 points on Sunday, helping the Lions win outright in well over 70% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 5 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 5 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 5 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Cowboys vs. 49ers, Saints vs. Patriots, and Packers vs. Raiders. It's also calling for several favorites to struggle big-time. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 5 NFL game, and which favorites should you avoid? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.