Each passing week gives more clarity into what to expect in the 2023 NFL schedule. In fact, Week 3 has many of the largest NFL point spreads so far. Two Sunday NFL games have NFL lines greater than 10 points, with the Chiefs as 12.5-point favorites against the Bears and the Cowboys at -12.5 against the Cardinals. This means the Chiefs and Cowboys will be selected in the majority of Week 3 NFL office pool picks.

Only four games have NFL spreads of 2.5 points or fewer, making for tough decisions for anyone formulating NFL confidence pool picks. One of those is the Patriots (-2.5) with a 14-game winning streak over the Jets. Is this the time the Jets break the streak and should you include them in your Week 3 NFL pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions from the model: The Miami Dolphins (-7) comfortably beat the Denver Broncos at home. The Dolphins are one of nine teams that enter Week 3 with a 2-0 record, but they are the only ones to have to win both games on the road. They are also one of only four teams averaging 30 points per game this season.

On the other side, the Broncos have once again been a disappointment. Many football fans thought Sean Payton taking over as coach would turn around an offense that ranked last in the NFL in scoring (16.9) points per game. Instead, the Broncos lost their first two games as home favorites to begin the season.

Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards (715) and yards per attempt (9.5) through two games after his strong 2022 campaign was altered by injury. Tagovailoa led the NFL in yards per attempt last season (8.9) for players with multiple starts and was fifth in passing yards per game (272.9) for players with at least five starts. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy over the last two seasons and the model projects another big performance out of the 25-year-old quarterback, with the Dolphins winning in 72% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 3 NFL pool picks here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 3 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Saints vs. Packers, Patriots vs. Jets, and Steelers vs. Raiders.

