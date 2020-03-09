NFL Free Agency 2020: Bills sign Josh Norman to one-year contract, per report
The former All-Pro has a new home in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills have signed Josh Norman to a one-year, $6 million contract, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The deal has incentives that could net Norman up to $8 million.
Norman will be reunited with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who was the defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers when the former All-Pro had his best seasons in the league.
A fifth-round pick of the Panthers in 2012, Norman played the first four seasons of his career under McDermott, having 181 tackles, 36 pass breakups, seven interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Norman's best season came in 2015, when he finished with 56 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 18 pass breakups in earning First Team All-Pro honors.
The Bills have been linked to Norman for several weeks, with Bills general manager Brandon Beane even admitting at the NFL Scouting Combine the team talked to Norman, but expected him to seek other opportunities. Beane was the Panthers assistant general manager when Norman played in Carolina, so there was some more familiarity toward Norman signing there.
Norman's All-Pro season in Carolina led him toward becoming the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at the time, signing a five-year, $75 million deal with the Washington Redskins in 2016. Norman did not live up to the contract in Washington, having 235 tackles, seven interceptions and 43 passes defensed in four seasons.
The 32-year old Norman had a disappointing 2019 season, allowing 67.4% of his passes targeted in his direction to be caught as opposing quarterbacks had an 129.0 passer rating when targeting him. Norman had one interception and allowed seven touchdowns in 12 games, fighting a lingering hamstring injury. Norman has allowed a total of 15 touchdown passes over the past two seasons.
Buffalo has All-Pro Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace at the starting cornerback spots, but Norman could compete for playing time behind them. Former first-round pick Kevin Johnson is a free agent.
