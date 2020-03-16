NFL Free Agency 2020: Chiefs will place franchise tag on Chris Jones, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't giving Chris Jones the opportunity to test free agency, placing the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl defensive tackle, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones is projected to make $15,361,000 with the franchise tag, per Over The Cap.

Jones finished with 36 sacks and nine sacks in 13 games for the Chiefs this season, finishing with 20 quarterback hits and 27 pressures. The season prior, Jones finished with 49 pressures and a career-high 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. The Chiefs defense allowed just 16 points per game over the last nine games of the season (including postseason), as opposing quarterbacks had just 10 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions while opposing running backs had 98.9 yards per game. Jones played a major role in Kansas City's defense, leading the team in sacks for the second consecutive year as the Chiefs finished 11th in the NFL with 45 sacks in 2019.

Whether Jones decides to play on the franchise tag will be the next order of business for the Chiefs, a franchise that has a projected $8,606,694 in available salary cap space (per Over the Cap). The Chiefs will have to clear cap space over the next few days in order to tag Jones. Cutting Sammy Watkins and Eric Fisher would save $20.3 million in cap room, but it would also hurt their offense.

Jones wants to be in Kansas City, but a long term deal seems to be the ultimate goal.

"Kansas City, I know I don't talk about it much but I want to be a Chief for life," Jones said after the Super Bowl. "I plan to stay here forever, man, and win not only one championship, two, three, four. We got to build a dynasty here."