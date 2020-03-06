NFL Free Agency 2020: Mario Addison plans to test free agent market, Panthers express interest in return

The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a rebuild, even though they aren't ready for one of their veteran players to leave Charlotte. Per ESPN's David Newton, edge rusher Mario Addison is expected to test the free agent market despite the Panthers' interest in re-signing him.

Since becoming a regular starter with the Panthers, Addison has thrived, recording 39 sacks the past four seasons. He had just 30 pressures last season, but finished with 9.5 sacks in 15 games. Addison also had 34 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, with just one missed tackle on the season. In 2018, Addison finished with 29 pressures, nine sacks, 35 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, displaying consistency across the board as an edge rusher in his early 30s.

An undrafted free agent out of Troy, Addison bounced around the league for his first two seasons before signing with the Panthers off the Washington Redskins practice squad. He has 55 sacks and 11 forced fumbles in nine seasons. Addison's 39 sacks over the last four seasons are 11th most in the NFL, despite recording just 56 quarterback hits. That's the most among any of the free agent edge rushers in the 2020 class.

While Addison isn't considered among the top free agent edge rushers, his production does speak for itself. Addison will be 33 in September, so age certainly plays a factor in his market. He certainly is capable of starting and playing extended snaps, but also has great value as a rotational edge rusher.

Addison has nine-plus sacks in each of the last four seasons and has 29.5 sacks since turning 30. His market may not be in the first wave of free agency, but Addison may be one of the value signings of this free agency period. And it appears he still has a home in Carolina if he doesn't land the offer he seeks.