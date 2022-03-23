The rich may be getting richer. The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams are hosting Bobby Wagner on a free-agent visit and the two sides have a mutual interest in doing a deal that lands the All-Pro linebacker in Los Angeles, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. This is also the first reported visit by Wagner this offseason.

Wagner was released by the Seattle Seahawks back on March 9 to help free up salary cap space, ending his decade-long tenure with the organization that he originally entered the league with as a second-round draft choice in 2012. Throughout that tenure, Wagner developed into one of the best middle linebackers of his generation and was named first-team All-Pro six times and was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 31-year-old is still playing at a high level and would be a dynamic piece to insert in the middle of the Rams defense. In 16 games played in 2021, Wagner totaled a career-high 170 tackles to go along with five pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack.

Last year, L.A. was a top-five defense in the NFL in DVOA and should continue to be among the top units in the league even with the departure of pass rusher Von Miller in free agency. If signed, Wagner would join a defense headlined by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who are widely considered to be the two best players at their respective positions. Currently, the Rams have Ernest Jones, Travin Howard, and Christian Rozeboom as their inside linebackers on the roster.

A potential addition of Wagner would continue what has been a strong offseason by Los Angeles as they look to become the first team since the 2003, 2004 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Earlier in free agency, they signed former Bears star receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal to boost an offense that already boasts Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. Now, a cherry on top of the defense in Wagner may be on the horizon.