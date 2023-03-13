The Detroit Lions nearly reached the postseason in 2022, but one of the team's biggest speed bumps from getting there was its defense. As they begin crafting their roster for a more productive 2023 campaign, the Lions have addressed a sizable need on that side of the ball, specifically within the secondary. The club has signed former Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton to a three-year deal worth $33 million, according to NFL Media. The contract includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed.

The 28-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career in 2022. In 16 games played for Pittsburgh (15 starts), Sutton notched career highs in both pass breakups (15) and interceptions (three). He also added 43 tackles to his name, and only allowed 47.9% of the balls thrown in his direction to be completed for a catch. When opposing quarterbacks targeted Sutton last season, they averaged a passer rating of 65.3, which is a massive improvement from the 104.9 passer rating he allowed in 2021.

If Sutton continues to play at his 2022 level, he will be a big help to a Detroit secondary that allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL last season and the second-highest yards-per-pass-attempt average (7.9). The Lions also were surrendering 25.1 points per game last season, which was tied for the third most in the league.

Sutton originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the Steelers in 2017 out of Tennessee. After playing out his rookie contract, he signed a two-year, $9 million deal to remain with Pittsburgh back in 2021 and had just finished that deal. Now, he's seeing a much larger payday following a breakout season.

Sutton was the 26th-ranked free agent on Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents list.