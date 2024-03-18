Tre'Davious White has a busy week ahead of him. The former Buffalo Bills' All-Pro cornerback is slated to meet with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders this week, according to NFL Media.

White, 29, is one of the most notable players who is still available as free agency begins its second week. Recent injuries is most likely the reason why White is still available. A torn ACL injury in 2021 sidelined him for an entire year. White then missed the final games of the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles.

Prior to those injuries, White was one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. A 2017 first-round pick, White picked off six passes and broke up 26 more during his first two years in Buffalo. He made All-Pro in 2019 after recording a league-best six passes while helping Buffalo clinch a wild card playoff berth.

In 2020, White was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl while playing an integral role in the Bills getting to within a game of the Super Bowl.

The Rams have already signed fellow defensive backs Darious Williams and Kamren Curl this offseason. The Raiders are coming off of a 2023 season that saw them finish 12th in the league in fewest passing yards allowed and 10th in fewest touchdown passes allowed.