The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering the secondary with one of the more underrated free agents still left on the open market. The club has agreed to a two-year deal with veteran safety Kamren Curl, according to NFL Media. The report relays that the deal is worth up to $13 million, which means his more realistic price tag is likely a bit cheaper than that figure making him a strong bargain for Los Angeles.

Curl entered the league as a seventh-round draft choice of the Washington Commanders in 2020 and has blossomed into a highly productive and versatile safety throughout his four seasons in the league. He's started in 53 of his 60 regular-season games played and is coming off a 2023 campaign where he tallied a career-high 115 tackles and tied a career best with five pass breakups. As the primary defender in coverage, Curl allowed a 66.7 completion percentage and an 88.7 passer rating, according to TruMedia.

He's also shown the ability to line up at both safety spot and play nickel, which makes him a fascinating chess piece for first-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula to deploy. Curl is the latest free agent piece to be inserted into the Rams secondary as the club also reunited with corner Darious Williams earlier in this free agent window.

Curl was the 23rd-ranked free agent on CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco's annual top 100 free agent list.