Brock Purdy may have been the talk of the town down the stretch of the 2022 NFL season, at least among rookie standouts. But that doesn't mean he was the most accomplished freshman on the pro stage this year. Weeks after the 49ers' emergency quarterback started the NFC Championship Game, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson beat out both the San Francisco signal-caller and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III for Offensive Rookie of the Year at the 12th annual NFL Honors.

Purdy guided a 7-0 run by the 49ers in place of Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo before falling to the Eagles in the NFC title game, when he suffered a serious elbow injury. But Walker received more first-place votes, finishing as a close runner-up for the award. Wilson, the actual winner of this year's OROY honor, was a steady performer from start to finish for New York, leading all rookies in catches (83), receiving yards (1,103) and pass targets (147) in 2022.

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #17 TAR 147 REC 83 REC YDs 1103 REC TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

Drafted 10th overall out of Ohio State, Wilson's numbers are arguably even more impressive considering his team's iffy production at quarterback, where the Jets started three different players and repeatedly benched former first-rounder Zach Wilson. The former Buckeyes star topped 100 yards on three different occasions and added four touchdowns on the year.

Walker III finished with 1,050 rushing yards and nine TDs as Seattle's workhorse running back.