Aaron Rodgers won the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player award, the third time the Green Bay Packers quarterback has earned the NFL's top honor. Rodgers, 37, won his first MVP 10 years ago in the 2011 season, and his second in 2014.

Rodgers is just the sixth player to win the MVP award three times -- joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, and Tom Brady (Manning won the league MVP a record five times). Rodgers is one of two active players to win the MVP award multiple times. Brady is the other.

Rodgers had one of the greatest seasons for a quarterback in NFL history in 2020, completing 70.7% of his passes for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns to just five interceptions at the age of 37. A First Team All-Pro selection, Rodgers led the league in completion percentage, touchdown passes, touchdown percentage (9.1), interception percentage (1.0), and passer rating (121.5). He set a career-high in both completion percentage and touchdown passes.

Rodgers set three NFL records in 2020 including the most games with a passer rating over 100.0 (14) and the most games with a passer rating over 120.0 in a season (10). He also had nine games with three-plus touchdown passes and no interceptions in a season, also the most in NFL history.

Rodgers became the third player in NFL history to lead the league in passing touchdowns (48) while throwing the fewest interceptions (five), joining Brady (2010) and Unitas (1958) as the only players to accomplish the feat. He's the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdowns with five or fewer interceptions in a season and his 121.5 passer rating is the second-highest in NFL history -- behind Rodgers' 122.5 mark he set in 2011. Rodgers' 51 total touchdowns (48 passing, three rushing) are the third-most in a season in NFL history. Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. He has thrown for 99 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions over the past three seasons, leading the NFL in interception percentage in each of the last three years.

Rodgers is on his way to Canton as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.