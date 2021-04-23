There seems to be more intrigue with this upcoming draft than most in recent memory, with the challenges of the pandemic an obvious reason why. Access to players -- and the most trustworthy medical information -- is not in great supply, and there is significant trepidation.



The climate is starting a little bit like CYA (cover your backside) and I wonder if more teams than usual get risk averse, try to hit singles and doubles and stay safe with their selections and prize productivity and availability above all else. Reaching is always risky; reaching in this circumstance, with less than normal information, comes with additional caveats.



With that in mind, I chatted at length this week with a top exec from a team who is trying to get a handle on what the most likely outcomes will be from the picks in the top 10. He has networked quite a bit and feels like he is starting to get a handle on where the top third of the round is going.



Here is what he would mock today if he had to:



1) Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: No need to belabor this point.



2) Zach Wilson, Jets: The overwhelming consensus



3) Mac Jones, 49ers: This exec is pretty convinced of it. Others believe that this could be Trey Lance in the end.



4) Trey Lance, somebody: The exec believes the Falcons take a QB all things being equal if they stay here, but they are marketing this selection around the league and seem inclined to move down within reason. Would they go all the way back to New England's pick?



5) Kyle Pitts, Bengals: This is Kyle Pitts or Penei Sewell, and the falloff from Pitts to any other prospect in this draft is higher than the falloff from any offensive lineman.



6) Ja'Marr Chase, Dolphins: Pitts is definitely in the conversation if still on the board



7) Justin Fields, somebody: This evaluator is of the mind that new Lions president Chris Spielman -- an Ohio State guy through and through -- is very involved in this selection. And if the Lions stay here, he says not to discount them going QB. It is also one of many potential trade spots for him in the top 10.



8) Patrick Surtain II, Panthers: CB is an obvious need and this exec is convinced two corners likely go in the top 10. More people I talk to, the more convinced I am as well. Blue chippers.



9) Jaycee Horn, Broncos: Plenty of teams think he is a top-10 talent, and Broncos are trying to win with defense under Vic Fangio.



10) Sewell, Cowboys: In this scenario, the top corners are going, leaving Jerry Jones to tend to an offensive line that all of a sudden has gone from a strength to a problem.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Insider draft notes