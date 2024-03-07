Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Kliff Kingsbury gets to go from working with Williams at USC to another Heisman-winning quarterback in his rookie season in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots wait on drafting a young quarterback -- maybe it's Michael Penix in Round 2? -- and nab the consensus top wideout in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cardinals need and probably want size in their receiver room. Odunze proved to be a complete athlete at the combine and we know what he can do with the ball in the air near the catch point.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Fuaga is a menacing plug-and-play right tackle, which is desperately needed in Los Angeles.

Round 1 - Pick 6 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th Back-to-back first-round picks to solidify the left side of the line in front of Will Levis, who flashed as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Turner tested through the roof in Indianapolis which came after a truly breakout season as Alabama's No. 1 rusher in 2023. The Falcons are devoid of a true No. 1 perimeter pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Exquisite haul for the Bears. Williams at No. 1 and the most purely explosive wideout in the class, with impeccable ball-tracking abilities, at No. 9. The offense is set to erupt.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Fashanu has All-Pro upside and for the short and long term the Jets have to keep investing up front on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The top 10 couldn't have played out better for the Vikings here, as Maye falls into their lap at No. 11. He ticks all the boxes.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th The Jaguars jump at the opportunity to stop Mitchell's mini slide. This is a big, electric athlete who had over 40 pass breakups in college. This trade features the Jaguars sending pick No. 17 and their second-round pick (No. 48 overall) to the Broncos for the chance to pick Mitchell as well as a third-round pick (No. 76 overall).

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Thomas is too large, too fast, with too much SEC production to go late in Round 1. I just don't see it happening. The Raiders get their new quarterback another weapon, and in a few years, Thomas can be a true No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Saints need more offensive weapons in the pass game, and Bowers is about as ready as they come as a receiving tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Arnold can excel in man or zone and he hits like he's a much bigger cornerback. The Colts have needed a major talent, whose young, in the secondary for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st How about Murphy and Dre'Mont Jones, two sleek inside rushers, in Mike Macdonald's new-look defense in Seattle?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 17 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd After sliding back, the Broncos get their quarterback to be the point guard in Sean Payton's system. Perfect draft navigation here.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Latham was enormous at the combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th Fautanu is the precise type of freaky mover the Rams would love to insert to their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st Wiggins is spindly but can fly and mirrors well in man-to-man coverage. Fun and crazy athlete young duo on the perimeter with Wiggins and Joey Porter Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th DeJean can do everything in the secondary, and the Eagles need help everywhere in the secondary. Perfect match.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th The Cardinals should turn this pick in immediately if Robinson is still available this late in Round 1. Probably possesses the best combination of burst and bend in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 1st Cooper turned in a stellar combine to go along with what is fantastic tape. Plug-and-play starter at a need position for Dallas.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 25 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills don't risk any other team snagging Mitchell, and move a fourth-round pick (No. 129) to land the tall, ultra-explosive, contested-catch winner with his best football in front of him. Mitchell will start the season as a 21-year-old.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Verse is a perfect add after the release of Shaq Barrett. Similar players, really. Verse can get to the quarterback with burst and some bend around the corner, but his strength is his greatest asset as an edge defender.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Latu is arguably the most polished edge rusher in the class, and while he's not a ridiculous athlete, he can stand up to power at the point of attack when he's not winning with one of his pass-rush moves.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 9th The Packers trade back and still land an NFL-ready free safety who's best in class.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Robinson is half edge rusher, half defensive tackle and also the exact type of physical specimen the Lions likely want and certainly need up front on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Morgan is just lock enough to stay on the edge in the NFL and he's a pass protection specialist with plus athletic traits to work well in the run game.