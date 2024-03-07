This is my favorite time of the pre-draft process every year. When we all have time to pour over official measurements and NFL Scouting Combine workouts from hundreds of prospects before truly finalizing pre-draft grades.
And while only a few prospects tested themselves into the first round this year, a few may have tested themselves out, meaning there are plenty of shake-ups in this week's mock draft.
There was plenty of chatter on the veteran quarterback market in Indianapolis last week. Landing spots for the experienced passers will of course have a massive ripple effect on the first round. Here are those predictions for this mock.
- Baker Mayfield re-signs with the Buccaneers
- Kirk Cousins signs with the Falcons
- Russell Wilson signs with the Raiders
- Justin Fields traded to the Steelers
- Jacoby Brissett signs with the Patriots
And with those transactions in mind, let's go ...
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Kliff Kingsbury gets to go from working with Williams at USC to another Heisman-winning quarterback in his rookie season in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Patriots wait on drafting a young quarterback -- maybe it's Michael Penix in Round 2? -- and nab the consensus top wideout in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Cardinals need and probably want size in their receiver room. Odunze proved to be a complete athlete at the combine and we know what he can do with the ball in the air near the catch point.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is a menacing plug-and-play right tackle, which is desperately needed in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner tested through the roof in Indianapolis which came after a truly breakout season as Alabama's No. 1 rusher in 2023. The Falcons are devoid of a true No. 1 perimeter pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Exquisite haul for the Bears. Williams at No. 1 and the most purely explosive wideout in the class, with impeccable ball-tracking abilities, at No. 9. The offense is set to erupt.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu has All-Pro upside and for the short and long term the Jets have to keep investing up front on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The top 10 couldn't have played out better for the Vikings here, as Maye falls into their lap at No. 11. He ticks all the boxes.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Jaguars jump at the opportunity to stop Mitchell's mini slide. This is a big, electric athlete who had over 40 pass breakups in college. This trade features the Jaguars sending pick No. 17 and their second-round pick (No. 48 overall) to the Broncos for the chance to pick Mitchell as well as a third-round pick (No. 76 overall).
Round 1 - Pick 13
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Thomas is too large, too fast, with too much SEC production to go late in Round 1. I just don't see it happening. The Raiders get their new quarterback another weapon, and in a few years, Thomas can be a true No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Saints need more offensive weapons in the pass game, and Bowers is about as ready as they come as a receiving tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold can excel in man or zone and he hits like he's a much bigger cornerback. The Colts have needed a major talent, whose young, in the secondary for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
How about Murphy and Dre'Mont Jones, two sleek inside rushers, in Mike Macdonald's new-look defense in Seattle?
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 17
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham was enormous at the combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is the precise type of freaky mover the Rams would love to insert to their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is spindly but can fly and mirrors well in man-to-man coverage. Fun and crazy athlete young duo on the perimeter with Wiggins and Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeJean can do everything in the secondary, and the Eagles need help everywhere in the secondary. Perfect match.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Cardinals should turn this pick in immediately if Robinson is still available this late in Round 1. Probably possesses the best combination of burst and bend in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Cooper turned in a stellar combine to go along with what is fantastic tape. Plug-and-play starter at a need position for Dallas.
Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
The Bills don't risk any other team snagging Mitchell, and move a fourth-round pick (No. 129) to land the tall, ultra-explosive, contested-catch winner with his best football in front of him. Mitchell will start the season as a 21-year-old.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse is a perfect add after the release of Shaq Barrett. Similar players, really. Verse can get to the quarterback with burst and some bend around the corner, but his strength is his greatest asset as an edge defender.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu is arguably the most polished edge rusher in the class, and while he's not a ridiculous athlete, he can stand up to power at the point of attack when he's not winning with one of his pass-rush moves.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 28
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Packers trade back and still land an NFL-ready free safety who's best in class.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson is half edge rusher, half defensive tackle and also the exact type of physical specimen the Lions likely want and certainly need up front on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is just lock enough to stay on the edge in the NFL and he's a pass protection specialist with plus athletic traits to work well in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The downfield element is back on with the Chiefs offense given Worthy's 4.21 speed.