Kansas City improved to 12-2 in its last 14 playoff games when it took down Buffalo on the road last week, setting up a showdown with top seed Baltimore on Sunday during the Championship Round NFL schedule. The Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs against the Bills and are 4.5-point underdogs against the Ravens in the Championship Round NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus. Baltimore outscored Houston 24-0 in the second half of a 34-10 blowout last week, improving to 7-0 in its last seven games that quarterback Lamar Jackson has started. The Ravens have won those games by an average of more than 17 points per game, so they could be a popular target in the Championship Round NFL spreads.

The 2024 Super Bowl matchup will be set following Sunday's nightcap between the 49ers and Lions. Which odds should you target with your Championship Round NFL bets?All of the Championship Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Round NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Championship Round NFL picks is that the 2024 NFC Championship Game of Lions vs. 49ers goes Under (51.5). San Francisco's offense has not been particularly explosive in recent weeks, getting held to 24 points or less in three of its last four games. The 49ers have failed to cover the spread in six consecutive home games, despite having a defense that ranked third in the NFL during the regular season in points allowed per game (17.5).

San Francisco and Detroit both finished inside the top five in the league in rushing yards per game during the regular season, so the clock should be ticking throughout the evening. The 49ers are No. 27 in the NFL in plays per game, and they will be emphasizing their slow pace against an explosive Detroit offense. SportsLine's model has all of that adding up to a low-scoring game, with the Under hitting in 60% of the latest simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Sunday, Jan. 28

2024 AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens (-4.5, 44.5), 3 p.m. ET

2024 NFC Championship Game: Lions vs. 49ers (-7.5, 51.5), 6:30 p.m. ET