After dropping five of their first six games, the Denver Broncos have quietly become one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Broncos will host the Browns in the Week 12 schedule on a four-game winning streak, tied for the longest active winning streak in the league. Three of those four wins came over playoff teams last season: the Chiefs, Bills and Vikings. Three of the four victories have come by two points or fewer, so the Broncos have had their share of good fortune. Will that carry over this week with Denver a 1.5-point home favorite against the Browns in the latest Week 12 NFL odds?

The Browns have also been on one of the best runs as winners of three straight games. So which streak snaps this week and which side should you include in Week 12 NFL bets? Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of 43 passes for 165 yards and an interception last week after Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been placed on IR. Can you feel confident in him doing enough against an improved Broncos defense over the last few weeks to include them in Week 12 NFL predictions? All of the Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 12 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 12 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 12 NFL picks is that the Vikings (-3) cover against the Bears. The Vikings have dominated this NFC North rivalry in recent years. They've won five straight against Chicago and are 7-2 in their last nine meetings against a divisional opponent.

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs became the first player in NFL history to throw a touchdown and run for a touchdown in each of their first three games with a team. The Bears, meanwhile, are just 1-9 in their last 10 games on the road and are giving up 26.0 points per game on defense, which ranks 29th in the NFL. SportsLine's model is projecting Dobbs will throw for 260 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, a big reason why the Vikings cover the spread nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 12 NFL predictions: The Titans (-3.5) cover the spread at home versus the Panthers. The Titans are likely looking forward to returning to Tennessee after dropping three straight games, all on the road. The Titans are 3-1 straight-up and against the spread at home this season and rookie quarterback Will Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Falcons in his NFL debut in their last home game.

The Panthers (1-0) enter with the worst record in the NFL, as little as gone right on both sides of the ball for the offense. Carolina ranks 29th in the league in scoring (16.3 points per game) and 31st in scoring defense (27.5 ppg). Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has failed to reach 200 yards in his last three games with two touchdowns and four interceptions over that span. Carolina is 1-7-2 ATS this season, including 0-4-1 on the road, and the SportsLine model doesn't project that to get any better as the Titans cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule and also just revealed three must-see underdogs who win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs should you pick right now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 12 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Nov. 26

Saints at Falcons (+2, 42.5)

Steelers at Bengals (+2, 35.5)

Jaguars at Texans (+1.5, 48.5)

Buccaneers at Colts (-2.5, 45.5)

Patriots at Giants (+4.5, 34)

Panthers at Titans (-3.5, 36.5)

Rams at Cardinals (+3, 45)

Browns at Broncos (-1.5, 37)

Chiefs at Raiders (+9, 43.5)

Bills at Eagles (-3, 48.5)

Ravens at Chargers (+3, 48)

Monday, Nov. 27



Bears at Vikings (-3, 44)