The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich last week after a 1-10 start to the 2023 NFL season. The Panthers have been nearly as dismal for NFL bettors, as Carolina is 1-8-2 against the spread this year. The Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the latest Week 13 NFL odds. Could the Panthers receive a boost following the coaching change and be worthy of inclusion in your Week 13 NFL bets? Which NFL spreads should you target on Sunday's 11-game slate? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 13 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL picks is that the Buccaneers (-3.5) cover at home against the Panthers. Carolina hoped to reverse its fortunes following a 7-10 season in which the Panthers won four of their last six games, bringing in former Colts head coach Frank Reich and then trading up to select Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, Young has struggled considerably in his rookie season and Reich was fired after a 1-10 start. Now, they'll take on a Buccaneers squad that is still alive in the NFC South title race. Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread this season, while Carolina is 2-8-1 against the number and has only covered once on the road this season. Those are big reasons why the model has the Buccaneers covering in 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 13 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-9.5) cover the spread at home versus the Bengals on Monday. The Jaguars have won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss coming against the 49ers, one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Two of the Jaguars' last three wins have come by at least 10 points and Jacksonville is averaging 27.7 points per game over those seven victories.

The Bengals scored 10 points against the Steelers last week in Jake Browning's first start at quarterback following a season-ending wrist injury to Joe Burrow. Cincinnati struggled to move the ball with Browning with any consistency, averaging 5.4 yards per play, running 27 fewer plays and possessing the ball for nearly 15 minutes less than the Steelers. The model doesn't expect the Bengals offense to be able to keep up with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, projecting Jacksonville to cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

Week 13 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Dec. 3

Chargers at Patriots (+5, 39)

Lions at Saints (+4.5, 47.5)

Falcons at Jets (+2, 33.5)

Cardinals at Steelers (-6.5, 41)

Colts at Titans (+1, 42.5)

Dolphins at Commanders (+9, 49.5)

Broncos at Texans (-3, 47.5)

Panthers at Buccaneers (-3.5, 36.5)

49ers at Eagles (+3, 47.5)

Browns at Rams (-4, 40.5)

Chiefs at Packers (+6, 42.5)

Monday, Dec. 4



Bengals at Jaguars (-9.5, 39.5)