The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have formed a compelling rivalry. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are two of the best in the league, but both have experienced difficulties in 2023, with Mahomes throwing 10 interceptions over his first 12 games, while Allen has thrown 13. They'll try to right the ship when they go head-to-head in Kansas City on Sunday. The latest Week 14 NFL odds list the Chiefs as one-point favorites, but the Bills have lost five of eight and have only covered once during that time period. Which side should you back in that game and which Week 14 NFL spreads should you back as you put together your NFL bets? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 14 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 14 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks is that the Raiders (+3) cover at home against the Vikings. In the four games since Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach, Las Vegas is 2-2 and has gone 3-1 against the spread.

Both victories came at home and the Raiders also jumped out to early leads against the Dolphins and Chiefs despite suffering losses in both of those games. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off gutting losses to the Broncos and Bears and the Josh Dobbs magic appears to be wearing off. He's thrown five interceptions and fumbled three times in his last two games and the model is predicting that turnovers play a part again, projecting that Las Vegas forces a pair to cover in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 14 NFL predictions: The Packers (-6) cover the spread versus the Giants on the road on Monday. Green Bay got off to a sluggish start with Jordan Love struggling early in his first season as a starter, but the first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has found his rhythm.

Over his last five games, Love has completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,374 yards and 11 touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions. As a result, the Packers have piled up four wins during that span to climb back into the NFC playoff picture. Now, they'll take on a Giants offense that hasn't produced more than 300 yards in the last five weeks. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 14 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 14 NFL schedule and just revealed two teams that win outright over 75% of the time.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which two teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below

Week 14 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Dec. 10

Buccaneers at Falcons (-2, 41)

Rams at Ravens (-7.5, 39.5)

Lions at Bears (+3, 43.5)

Colts at Bengals (-2, 44)

Jaguars at Browns (-1.5, 35)

Panthers at Saints (-6, 39)

Texans at Jets (+3.5, 33)

Vikings at Raiders (+3, 40.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-13.5, 46.5)

Bills at Chiefs (-1, 49)

Broncos at Chargers (-2.5, 44)

Eagles at Cowboys (-3, 51.5)

Monday, Dec. 11



Titans at Dolphins (-13.5, 46)

Packers at Giants (+6, 37)