It's the penultimate week of the 2023 NFL season but there have only been six teams that have clinched a playoff spot and only eight teams that have been mathematically eliminated through 16 weeks. That leaves 18 teams battling for eight playoff positions and one of the biggest battles on the Week 17 NFL schedule is unexpectedly Colts vs. Raiders. Both teams have had to ride the quarterback carousel this season and the Raiders also went through a coaching change, but both teams are alive for an AFC playoff spot.

The latest Week 17 NFL odds via SportsLine consensus lists Indianapolis as a 4-point home favorite. Meanwhile, the Ravens and Dolphins have both clinched a playoff spot but the No. 1 seed could be on the line as they go head-to-head on Sunday. Baltimore is a 3-point home favorite according to the Week 17 NFL spreads. All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

We can tell you one of the model's Week 17 NFL picks is that the Bears (-2.5) cover against the Falcons in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago has won four straight at home, while Atlanta has won just two of its last seven on the road. Chicago has also won and covered in its last three overall. Atlanta bounced back for a win over the Colts last week, but had previously lost two straight.

Atlanta's offense fails to reach 20 points in the simulations, opening the door for Chicago to win straight up 61% of the time and cover in nearly 60% of simulations.

Another one of its Week 17 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-4) cover the spread at home versus the Steelers in a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Seattle has been on a wild ride in 2023. The Seahawks raced out to a 6-3 start only to lose four in a row and find themselves outside of the playoff picture with a month to go. However, the Seahawks have rebounded with wins over the Eagles and Titans despite being out-gained in both games and are currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

After going seven weeks in the middle of the season without giving up more than 20 points, Pittsburgh has given up 21 points or more in three of its last four games and the model is predicting that the Seattle offense applies pressure again on Sunday.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Dolphins at Ravens (-3, 46.5)

Patriots at Bills (-14, 40)

Falcons at Bears (-2.5, 38)

Titans at Texans (-4, 44)

Raiders at Colts (-4, 42.5)

Panthers at Jaguars (-6, 36.5)

Rams at Giants (+6, 43.5)

Cardinals at Eagles (-12, 48)

Saints at Buccaneers (-2.5, 42.5)

49ers at Commanders (+13.5, 49.5)

Steelers at Seahawks (-4, 41)

Bengals at Chiefs (-6.5, 44)

Chargers at Broncos (-3.5, 36.5)

Packers at Vikings (-1, 43.5)