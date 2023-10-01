The Arizona Cardinals are coming off the biggest upset of the year in Week 3, beating the Dallas Cowboys as 11-point home underdogs to earn their first win of the season. However, they'll have a chance to outdo themselves on Sunday when they visit the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is widely considered to be one of the most complete rosters in the NFL and a 14-point favorite in the Week 4 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, one of the largest NFL spreads we'll see all season.

However, Arizona is a perfect 3-0 against the spread this season and was only one possession away from upsetting the Giants and Commanders the first two weeks of the season. Should you ride the Cardinals wave as you place your Week 4 NFL bets or will the 49ers be too much to handle? All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

The model has a strong track record on NFL picks.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Texans (+3) cover against the Steelers. If not for Arizona, Houston's win as a 7.5-point underdog in Jacksonville would have been the biggest upset of the season thus far and No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud continues to exceed expectations in his rookie season. The Texans quarterback is a clear NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate after his performance the last two weeks.

Stroud threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 loss to the Colts in Week 2 and then followed that up with 280 yards and two more touchdown passes in the 37-17 win over the Jaguars. He's thrown 121 passes already this season without an interception, but has still managed to average a respectable 7.5 yards per pass attempt.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time the Steelers have been favored this season and the offense has been a disappointment. If you take away Pittsburgh's two defensive touchdowns, the Steelers have only averaged 14.0 points and 275.7 yards per game.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL predictions: The Chargers (-6.5) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders. Both teams are 1-2 on the season but appear to be trending in different directions, with Las Vegas losing as three-point home favorites last week against Pittsburgh and getting blown out in Buffalo the week prior. The Chargers finally got a win last week against the Vikings after losing by a combined five points to the Dolphins and Titans.

Despite the record, Justin Herbert has dazzled this season, completing 74.4% of his passes for 921 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. He's plied No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen with 39 targets. Meanwhile, the Raiders haven't scored more than 18 points in a game all season and are averaging just 287.7 yards per game of total offense.

Week 4 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 1

Falcons vs. Jaguars (-3, 42.5)

Dolphins at Bills (-3, 53.5)

Vikings at Panthers (+4.5, 46.5)

Broncos at Bears (+3, 46.5)

Ravens at Browns (-2.5, 38.5)

Steelers at Texans (+3, 42)

Rams at Colts (-1, 45)

Buccaneers at Saints (-3.5, 40)

Commanders at Eagles (-9.5, 43)

Bengals at Titans (+2.5, 41)

Raiders at Chargers (-6.5, 48)

Patriots at Cowboys (-6, 43.5)

Cardinals at 49ers (-14, 43.5)

Chiefs at Jets (+8.5, 41.5)

Monday, Oct. 2

Seahawks at Giants (+1.5, 47)