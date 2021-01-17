The Kansas City Chiefs were the top team in the AFC during the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff bracket. While they're the 2021 Super Bowl favorites, the latest trends suggest you might want to avoid including them in your NFL bets and NFL picks this weekend. Since 2003, No. 1 seeds are just 12-20-1 against the spread in the Divisional Round.

The Chiefs are the biggest favorites of the week, laying 10 points against the Browns on Sunday with the over-under at 57. according to the latest Divisional Round NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the Saints are three-point favorites against the Buccaneers, according to the current NFL spreads, with the total at 52. All of the 2021 Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the top Divisional Round NFL picks the model recommends: Saints vs. Buccaneers goes over the total of 52. New Orleans began the season as four-point favorites over Tampa Bay in Week 1 and covered comfortably in a 34-23 win. That game also cleared the over (48.5) with plenty of room to spare.

Then, the Saints throttled the Buccaneers 38-3 as three-point underdogs in Week 9. That game went under the total (51), but the lack of offense from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers likely won't be duplicated. The trends point strongly to this game going over as well. In fact, these teams are a combined 20-14 to the over this season.

The model predicts that Alvin Kamara will put up over 100 yards of total offense and scores, while Brady will throw for almost 300 yards. The teams combine for 53 points, providing value on the over.

NFL odds, matchups for the Divisional Round

Sunday, Jan. 17

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 57)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (-3, 52)