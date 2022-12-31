As the season winds down, motivation is all over the place for NFL Week 17 as some teams fight for playoff spots or seeding and others play out the string. In weeks like this, it might be wise for bettors to look into NFL props. There are 14 games on the Sunday Week 17 NFL schedule and the critical Bills vs. Bengals AFC matchup on Monday Night Football. The Packers vs. Vikings matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET is one where motivation will be high, as Aaron Rodgers tries to lead Green Bay to an improbable playoff berth. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, meanwhile, will be trying to avoid another close call. Minnesota is 11-0 in one-possession games this season and has one of the worst overall defenses in the NFL. The Packers have been one of the worst against the run, so NFL props could be profitable in this matchup. Should you bank on Rodgers or Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook? What other NFL players should you back or fade in NFL Week 17?

Green Bay is 3-point home favorite in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, which also has numerous NFL player props available on the game. The over/under on Rodgers' passing yards total is set at 249.5, while the number on Cousins is listed at 265.5. Cook's over/under for rushing yards is 75.5. Which Week 17 NFL props have the most value? Before locking in any 2022 NFL Week 17 prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Top 2022 Week 17 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz is strongly backing Sunday is Bills quarterback Josh Allen Over 1.5 TD Passes (-120) in what should be a shootout in Cincinnati. Winter weather has forced the Bills to focus more on the run in recent weeks, but the forecast in Cincinnati is favorable. And with Allen matching up for the first time with fellow MVP candidate Joe Burrow of the Bengals, there should be fireworks. Allen has at least two touchdown passes in 10 of the 15 games.

He has topped this number in four of the past five and has 68 TD passes since the start of last season. He is tied with Burrow and trails only Patrick Mahomes over that span. The Bengals have had trouble pressuring the passer, posting the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL (26). That means Allen should have time to find open receivers against the league's 21st-ranked pass defense.

"This is one of my favorite props this week and checks every box I am looking for," PropStarz says.

