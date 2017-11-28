NFL Power Rankings: Chargers are in mix for AFC West crown after 0-4 start

The NFL is -- and always will be -- a passer-and-pass rusher league.

That's why the Los Angeles Chargers are one of the most-dangerous teams in the league right now.

They showed on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys on the road just how dangerous that formula can be. Philip Rivers carved up the Cowboys to the tune of 434 yards and three touchdowns, while the pass rush had two sacks and spent the day pressuring Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Edge rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram didn't get any sacks against Dallas, but their presence was felt, and they have a combined 19 sacks between them on the season.

With Rivers playing at high level, and those two creating pass-rush havoc, it's a formula for success in the modern NFL. That's why the Chargers are a team that the AFC elite doesn't want to see in the playoffs.

The Chargers are 5-6 and one game out of first place in the AFC West, trailing the reeling Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers play the Browns this week and the Redskins next week at home before playing the Chiefs at Arrowhead in Week 15. They have a real shot now to win the division after opening the season 0-4, which would be an amazing turnaround.

They've won five out of seven to get in the mix, and that's put them in my top-10 of the Power Rankings this week in the 10th spot. That might seem high based on their record, but can anybody dispute they are one of the 10 best teams right now?

The Chargers still have problems stopping the run on defense and they are 25th in rushing on offense. Those two numbers have to improve down the stretch if they are to make the postseason and do damage once there.

But they have the right pieces working now. They can throw it with Rivers and they can knock down the opposition's thrower. That's what it takes to win come January.