NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs remain in top spot, Buccaneers make big jump after signing Tom Brady

With free agency over and the NFL Draft around the corner, it's time for another batch of Power Rankings, the first rankings that will take into account the movement of free agency.

Oddly enough, the team at the top of the rankings did little in free agency. The Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl Champions, didn't add one player of note from another team. They did suffer some losses, such as corner-safety Kendall Fuller, but they remain the league's best team.

The reason is Patrick Mahomes. He is the NFL's best quarterback and he will have back 10 of the 11 offensive starters from the Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, with the only loss being left guard Stefan Wisniewski, who was a fill-in anyway.

The Chiefs do need help at corner on defense, but they can address that in the draft. They made sure to keep defensive tackle Chris Jones, a force up front, by giving him the franchise tag.

The biggest movers in these rankings are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, with both moving up nine spots. The Bucs were 19th in my post-Super Bowl rankings, but are now 10th because of the signing of Tom Brady. They can be a lot higher by November if the defense comes together.

The Colts were 20th in my last rankings, but are up to 11th in these rankings because of the signing of Philip Rivers.

The Patriots, Brady's old team, fell from seventh to 12th, which isn't a big fall. That's because of Bill Belichick. He will find a way to make his team competitive. You wait and see.