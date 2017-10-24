NFL Power Rankings: Eagles No. 1, but here come Patriots, Steelers, Seahawks

The NFL picture has been as foggy as Sunday night's Falcons-Patriots game, which looked like it was being played in a bowl of soup.

But as we come to the end of October, the usual suspects are starting to flex their muscle and beginning to look like teams that will be a factor come January.

Those teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. At points this season, they've all suffered through ugly losses and showed major flaws, but on Sunday they showed that they might be putting that behind and readying to make a strong push for more.

The Steelers dominated the Cincinnati Bengals at home in the second half to get to 5-2 on the season and grab a stronghold in the AFC North. The Seahawks came off their bye in usual fashion, with a dominant win against the Giants on the road. The Patriots handled the Falcons in a Super Bowl rematch at home behind a dominant performance by the defense, a unit that came in ranked 32nd in the league.

Those three teams are moving up this week in the Power Rankings and could be on the verge of being No. 1 in a few weeks.

Good teams cure their ills. These are three teams that have showed their flaws and now might be fixing them.

If they all do, all three will be deep playoff teams. Didn't we expect it, even when they struggled early?

Here they come.