NFL Power Rankings: Jaguars giving Bortles more freedom and he's making teams pay

By now, you should know how much I preach about throwing the football on first down.

The run, run, pass approach to football has been a pet peeve of mine since I first dove into the game decades ago.

Maybe that's why I loved to watch the Air Coryell San Diego Chargers and Dan Marino and the K-Gun offense and the Houston Oilers' run-and-shoot system.

The pass is there to score. The run is there to win.

Throw early and get the points, and then pound the opponent with the running game is the right approach to winning football. It's not how much you run or throw, but how you run and throw.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are considered a running team and lead the NFL in rushing. But the past three weeks, quarterback Blake Bortles has morphed into a quarterback who can win games with his arm.

Reason? They let him.

In the past three games, Bortles has a passer rating of 126.8, the highest rating for any passer in the league. In that span, he also has seven touchdowns, 903 passing yards and no interceptions with a completion percentage of 71.7 percent.

How did Bortles, who seemingly was the one thing holding back the Jaguars, turn into this version of himself?

They let him.

In the past three games, the Jaguars gave Bortles more chances to throw on first down. And he has responded. Until the score was 31-7 against the Texans this past Sunday -- which meant bleed-the-clock time -- Bortles passed on 11 of his 22 first-down plays.

Of the 31 points the Jaguars scored to that point, 24 came on drives where he started with a pass.

Four of his longest pass plays the past three weeks -- 75, 73, 41 and 32 yards -- all came on first-down throws.

More freedom means a better player. In his short career, Bortles is one of those quarterbacks who can go off the ledge when things start to go bad. That was one of the major concerns of fist-year vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin when he took over. He wanted his quarterback to be better at getting over the bad stuff.

When put in obvious pass situations over his career, Bortles has made mistakes and gone into a funk after doing so. Now, with much more freedom, he's playing better and the funk has been gone the past three weeks.

That's why the Jaguars are 10-4, already a playoff team, and one victory away from locking up the AFC South. It's also why they are sixth in my latest Power Rankings.

It will be interesting to see if this team built on the ideals of running the ball and playing great defense will continue to allow Bortles more freedom when the opponent improves and the stakes grow.

They should. The proof is in the past three weeks.

Throw to score, and run to win.