NFL Power Rankings: Steelers on top for now, but still must take Patriots down

About a month ago, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn't shy away from talking about the New England Patriots, something most coaches never do.

It was still weeks until his team was scheduled to meet the Patriots, a team that has been a constant thorn to his Steelers teams. Yet there was Tomlin talking about how he was already thinking about the Patriots and their meeting this week -- and how his team would play them again in the playoffs.

Some criticized Tomlin for not adhering to the coach-speak manual. I loved it.

Nothing a coach says will ever impact what goes on during a game. Once the ball is snapped, a player gets hit in the mouth, the game is on and the words go out the window.

So why not have a coach who believes in his team like Tomlin does, rather than one who avoids the talk of a potential big game down the road?

Tomlin didn't do it in a Rex Ryan sort of way, bragging and boasting, but rather in a I-believe-in-my-guys way.

So this week, here come the Patriots, fresh off an upset loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins Monday night. In that game, Tom Brady looked ordinary and the Patriots looked vulnerable.

Now is the time for Tomlin and his team to prove they can beat Brady and Bill Belichick with a No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs on the line. Tomlin is 2-6 against the Patriots in his career, including a loss in the AFC Championship Game last January in Foxboro.

What's even more impressive for New England is Brady's record against the Steelers. He is 7-2 against them in his career in the regular season and 3-0 against Pittsburgh in the playoffs. He has 29 touchdowns and three interceptions in those 12 games.

For a Steelers defense struggling against the pass lately, those re a not good numbers as we ready to watch the two teams ready to face off Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers take over the top spot in my Power Rankings, with New England dropping down to the second spot after that bad showing in Miami.

Tomlin wanted the Patriots. Now he has them, and I can't wait.

Just remember, though, his words from late November will not have one bit of an impact on the outcome – win or lose.