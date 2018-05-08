NFL Power Rankings: Super Bowl champion Eagles still the team to beat after free agency and draft

After the money flurry of free agency followed by the draft, you can bet the front offices for all 32 NFL teams now think they are better than they were a year ago.

That's true for some, but it won't play out for others.

After all the moves, one thing is the same as it was after the 2017 season: The Philadelphia Eagles remain the best team in the league.

The team that won the Super Bowl with a backup quarterback, without their starting left tackle and starting middle linebacker, has improved from the group that beat New England. Not only will they have those players back, led by the return of Carson Wentz, but they've also added some talented players to the mix, which is why they sit at No 1 in my latest Power Rankings.

Howie Roseman, the team's general manager, has done a masterful job this offseason of making his team better. He's added some defensive help up front in Haloti Ngata and Michael Bennett, and then added a nice pass-catching tight end in the draft in Dallas Goedert to replace Trey Burton as the primary backup to Zach Ertz.

But the reason the Eagles will be better is simply getting Wentz back. Nick Foles did a nice job in leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl victory, but he isn't Wentz. The Eagles are much better with a healthy Wentz – even if the Eagles fans might not feel that way once he struggles for a quarter or so this season.

The Eagles are the targeted team now, but I think coach Doug Pederson will do a great job of having them focused come the open of the regular season. They dealt with a lot last year overcoming the major injuries, which might have crippled other teams, so they seemingly can handle anything thrown at them.

The other good thing is Pederson insists he won't change his aggressive approach, which I love.

So it's still the rest of the NFL still looking up at the Eagles. The bad news for the Eagles is the NFC is brutal.

The NFC is clearly the elite of the two conferences, and these power ranking show that. Of the top-10 teams, seven are NFC teams. Any of those seven are capable of winning it all.

The New England Patriots are the class of the of the AFC, but the Jacksonville Jaguars, who led the Patriots late in the AFC Championship Game only to blow the lead, might be ready to take over that title.

As it sits now, though, none of the other teams look as good as the Eagles.