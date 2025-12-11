The NFL has chosen the two games for its Week 17 Saturday doubleheader. The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by an 8 p.m. primetime showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens at historic Lambeau Field.

Both games -- which were initially slated to kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. -- will undoubtedly have significant playoff implications.

Saturday's first game will feature two teams that have an inside track to AFC playoff berths. Los Angeles (9-4) is currently holding onto the fifth seed in the AFC, while Houston (8-5) holds final playoff spot entering Week 15. The Texans are just a game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South.

The second game will impact both the AFC and NFC playoff pictures. Green Bay (9-3-1) enters its Week 15 showdown with the Denver Broncos as the NFC's No. 2 seed. Green Bay will likely need to keep winning to stay ahead of the NFC North rival Chicago Bears, who were the NFC's top-ranked team before they were defeated by the Packers this past Sunday.

Baltimore (6-7) is currently on the outside of the AFC playoff picture, but is just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North division standings. A win in Green Bay would go a long way toward a possible playoff berth for the Ravens, who will end the regular season with a showdown in Pittsburgh that could very well determine which team wins the division and earns a playoff spot.

Playoff implications aside, the NFL's Week 17 doubleheader will showcase some of the league's biggest stars in quarterbacks Jordan Love, Lamar Jackson, C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert, running backs Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs, Packers All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, and Texans pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., among others.

This is the Ravens' second game in as many weeks that has been moved to a different time. Baltimore's Week 16 showdown against the visiting New England Patriots was recently moved to Sunday night.